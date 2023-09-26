Piffany
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Last Things First
From The Comic's Comic
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Time To Change The Bookmarks
A note about where to find my writing these days
Sep 26, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
1
1
Now What?
Another Piffany About The Future Of Piffany
Sep 8, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
3
August 2023
Last Things First: Sasheer Zamata
Episode #440
Aug 29, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
Last Things First: Courtney Pauroso
Episode #439
Aug 24, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
In A 'Barbie' World, Living On The 'Planet Of The Bass'
What 2023's movie of the summer and song of the summer have in common
Aug 21, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
2
Last Things First: Jared Freid
Episode #438
Aug 12, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
Last Things First: Martin Urbano
Episode #437
Aug 3, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
"I Know You Are, But What Am I?"
Strike season feels even sadder without Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman) now
Aug 1, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
1
1
July 2023
Last Things First: Kiran Deol
Episode #436
Jul 28, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
The State Of The Comedy Industry In 2023
What's new in the business, not just Just For Laughs, but also not not just for laughs
Jul 25, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
3
1
Meet Your 2023 "New Faces Of Comedy"
Will Just For Laughs Montreal keep its Saturday Night Live recruiting streak alive?
Jul 24, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
The Old Man and The Hat
They say not all heroes wear capes, but what about caps?
Jul 24, 2023
•
Sean L. McCarthy
4
1
© 2026 Sean L. McCarthy
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts